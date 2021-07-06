Shares

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has unveiled the Shujaa and Lionesses squads that will represent Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics.

Shujaa captain Andrew Amonde is one of four survivors from the squad that competed at the Rio Olympics in 2016 where they finished 11th overall. Other veterans returning for the Olympics are Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo and Willy Ambaka.

Speaking at the unveiling of the squad, Head Coach Innocent Simiyu said, “The selection was tough as all the boys put in the work. We are happy to have a few experienced players fit and back into the fold. Our key target is getting out of the pool. Our first pool game will set the standard for our performance in Tokyo.”

The men’s rugby sevens competition in Tokyo will run from 26th to 28th July. Kenya’s National team Shujaa is in Pool C of the 12-team competition alongside South Africa, USA and Ireland.

The Shujaa Olympic squad includes the following.

Andrew Amonde (KCB,Captain) Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz) Vincent Onyala (KCB) Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin) Collins Injera (Mwamba) Daniel Taabu (Mwamba) Willy Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin) Johnstone Olindi (KCB) Eden Agero (Kenya Harlequin) Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz) Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru) Jacob Ojee (KCB) Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba)

The non-travelling reserve team includes Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Derrick Keyoga (Menengai Oilers), Dennis Ombachi (Nondescripts). Management team consists Innocent Simiyu (Coach), Anthony Muchiri (Assistant Coach), Lamch Francis (Medic), Erick Ogweno (Manager)

The Lionesses Head Coach, Felix Oloo, has also named his 13 strong squad to do duty in the women’s Olympic Sevens competition in Tokyo from 29th to 31st July.

The team’s Captain, Philadelphia Olando, is one of three survivors from the squad that played at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The others include Sheila Chajira and Janet Okello. The Lionesses are seeking to navigate their way out of Pool A where they will face New Zealand, Russia and Great Britain.

Giving an insight into the squad selection, Oloo said, “We based our selection criteria on attendance, discipline, medical assessment, player fitness as well as understanding of the game and positional roles each player has. This is what guided our selection of the final 13 players. We also have a few players missed out on the selection because they are yet to recover from injuries picked up in previous tournaments.”

The Lionesses Olympic Squad includes the following.

Philadelphia Olando (Northern Suburbs, Captain) Sheila Chajira (Homeboyz) Stellah Wafula (Impala Saracens) Christabel Lindo (Impala Saracens) Leah Wambui (Homeboyz) Judith Auma (Homeboyz) Vivian Akumu (Top Fry Nakuru) Sarah Oluche (Mwamba) Grace Adhiambo (Top Fry Nakuru) Cynthia Atieno (Homeboyz) Janet Okello (Mwamba) Sinaida Aura (Northern Suburbs) Diana Awino (Impala)

The Lionesses travelling reserve team includes Enid Ouma (Homeboyz). The management team includes Felix Oloo (Coach), Samuel Njogu (Assistant Coach), Ben Mahinda (Medic), Camilyne Oyuayo (Manager).