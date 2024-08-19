Shares

KCB RFC 7s head coach Andrew Amonde has expressed his confidence in his team ahead of the upcoming Kabeberi 7s rugby tournament. The tournament, which will be held in Nairobi on August 24th to 25th, is the fourth leg of the ongoing National Sevens Circuit.

Last week, the bankers emerged fifth at the concluded Dala 7s in Kisumu after seeing off Ngong-road-based side Nondescripts 31-00 at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo. KCB also lost 05-12 to Kenya Harlequins in the main cup quarterfinals earlier in the day before thumping Nakuru RFC 29-10 in the fifth playoff semi-final clash during the afternoon fixture.

The team is banking on the return of Olympians Samuel Asati, Vincent Onyala and Festus Shiasi ahead of the Kabeberi 7s. Both Asati and Shiasi played at the Dala 7s and are set to feature for the team in the remaining legs of the tournament.

After Kabeberi 7s, the circuit will take a one-week break before returning on September 7-8 for Driftwood 7s. Prinsloo 7s, the final leg of the competition will be held at the Nakuru Athletic Club on September 14-15, 2024.

“Unfortunately we did not defend our title in Dala but big lessons for these boys. It is a matter of respecting your opponents and showing up to their strengths. Onyala will be with us once we go back to Nairobi, he is an addition who will bring a different environment. We will keep on building in the remaining legs, the margins are not that bad,” said Amonde.

“We know that we need a lot to work on as we progress in this tournament. Our defense and attacking firepower are still lacking so, that is an area we really need to look into before the next fixtures in Nairobi. I know that mathematically, we can still win the overall crown and that remains our greatest target,” added Amonde.