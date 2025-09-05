KCB RFC plans to continue its dominant run as the 2025 National Sevens Circuit‘s fifth leg, the Kabeberi Sevens, kicks off this weekend at the RFUEA Grounds. The team has been in exceptional form, reaching the finals of all four previous legs and winning the Driftwood Sevens and the Christie Sevens.
This remarkable consistency has placed them at the top of the circuit standings with 82 points, just two points ahead of their rivals, Strathmore Leos, who are on 80 points. This sets the stage for a fierce and highly competitive tournament.
Head coach Denis Mwanja is confident in his team’s ability to perform. “The boys have shown great resilience and hunger throughout the circuit,” he said. “Kabeberi is always a tough tournament, but our focus is on maintaining our momentum and executing our structures. Leading the standings gives us confidence, but it also challenges us to work even harder to stay ahead.”
Team captain Bob Muhati echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of discipline and teamwork. “We have a very competitive squad with depth and balance. Every player understands the responsibility that comes with wearing this jersey, and we are motivated to give our fans something to cheer about. Our goal is not just to compete but to win and consolidate our place at the top,” he stated.
KCB will field a star-studded lineup, including key players such as Vincent Onyala, Festus Shiasi, Stephen Osumba, and Brian Wahinya. Their blend of pace, power, and experience has been a central factor in the team’s success this season.
With the series now in a decisive phase, a victory at Kabeberi would not only assert KCB’s dominance but also provide them with a crucial lead in the race for the overall circuit title.