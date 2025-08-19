Shares

The 2025 Christie Sevens lived up to its billing this past weekend, delivering not only thrilling rugby action but also unforgettable entertainment experiences that kept fans on their feet after the final whistle.

At the RFUEA Grounds, KCB Rugby clinched the men’s Division One crown after defeating Menengai Oilers 17–5 in Sunday’s final. Mwamba RFC lifted the women’s trophy with a hard-fought 14–5 win over Kenya Harlequins, while Kabete Stallions powered past Makueni RFC 22–0 to claim Division Two honours.

But it wasn’t just the rugby that drew fans. Tusker, the tournament’s official alcoholic beverage and entertainment partner, transformed the grounds into a festival atmosphere through the vibrant entertainment.

The afterparty was headlined by urban stars Maandy Kabaya and Toxic Lyrikali, who brought the house down with high-energy performances that had the crowd singing along to hits such as Bubbly Bubbly, Backbencher and Chinje. The decks were lit up by Mix Master Lenny and DJ Kill Switch who kept the energy levels high throughout.

The National Sevens Circuit now heads to Embu this coming weekend for the fourth leg of the series, promising yet another round of action-packed rugby and Tusker-powered entertainment.