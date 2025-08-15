Shares

Fans attending the 2025 Christie Sevens at the RFUEA Grounds this weekend will be treated to a high-energy afterparty headlined by Kenyan music stars Maandy Kabaya and Toxic Lyrikali.

Maandy Kabaya, one of the leading female voices in Kenya’s urban music scene, is known for her bold lyrics and infectious hits such as Shash na Lipgloss, Bubbly Bubbly, and Bad Gyal. Joining her is Toxic Lyrikali, the rising Kenyan hip hop artist whose authentic hip-hop style and crowd engagement have earned him a loyal following. He gained significant attention after his song Chinje went viral, showcasing his raw and honest storytelling with hit-songs such as Backbencher, Hood, Sick, and Confirmation.

The afterparty, powered by Kenya Breweries Limited’s flagship brand Tusker, will take place on Saturday night, August 16, at the Tusker Village within the tournament venue. On the decks will be Mix Master Lenny and DJ Kill Switch, who will keep the crowd entertained with back-to-back mixes.

Tusker’s Ksh. 3 million sponsorship for the tournament is supporting both the sporting and fan engagement aspects of the event, from tournament logistics for hosts Kenya Harlequin to enhancing the overall matchday experience. The Christie Sevens is the third leg of the 2025 National Sevens Circuit, following successful editions of the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa and Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru.

The Christie Sevens will be played on August 16 and 17, featuring top Kenyan rugby sevens teams and a vibrant fan village with food, merchandise, and live entertainment. The afterparty will be open to all ticket holders and is expected to draw large numbers.