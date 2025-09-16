Shares

KCB RFC has been crowned the 2025 National Sevens Circuit champions, capping off a dominant season with a victory at the Dala 7s in Kisumu. The team’s triumph came after a hard-fought performance that saw them secure both the overall circuit title and the Dala 7s trophy.

The bankers clinched the overall circuit title in a tense and dramatic quarterfinal match against their closest challengers, Strathmore Leos. KCB narrowly secured a 15-14 victory, with a last-play try from George Ooro against his former side sealing the win and ending the Leos’ title ambitions. Earlier in that match, Vincent Onyala had opened the scoring for KCB.

In the final of the Dala 7s, KCB faced off against arch-rivals Kabras Sugar. In a rain-soaked encounter at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, KCB secured a 12-7 win. KCB’s scrum-half Samuel Asati produced a moment of brilliance by stealing possession from a scrum to give his team the lead. Floyd Wabwire found the breakthrough with the only score in the second half, which sealed the victory.

The win at Dala 7s is KCB’s fifth overall circuit title. Speaking after the final whistle, KCB interim head coach Andrew Amonde stated, “This triumph is a testament to the hard work and determination of the players. After a tough 15s season, this victory is the perfect redemption. The boys showed good character and hunger in every leg.”