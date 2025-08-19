Shares

KCB Rugby has been crowned champions of the 59th Christie Sevens after a dominant display at the RFUEA Grounds. The bankers secured their second tournament title of the season by defeating Menengai Oilers with a final score of 19-5.

KCB’s victory was spearheaded by a standout performance from Floyd Wabwire, who scored two tries in the final. The win also saw the team climb to the top of the National Sevens Circuit standings with 63 points, five points clear of their nearest rivals, Strathmore Leos.

The path to the championship included a convincing 27-0 win over Daystar Falcons in the quarter-finals and a nail-biting 21-19 victory against hosts Kenya Harlequins in the semi-finals.

With this triumph, KCB has solidified its position as a major contender for the National Sevens Circuit title. The circuit will now head to Embu for the next leg, where KCB will aim to extend their lead.