KCB RFC won the Kabeberi 7s title for the fourth consecutive time on Sunday at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi this past weekend.

The Bankers beat Daystar Falcons 20-10 in a hard-fought final to seal their four-peat and extend their run in the National Sevens Series.

The defending champions powered through the knockout stages, dispatching Mwamba 35-7 in the quarterfinals before edging rivals Kabras Sugar 21-17 in a pulsating semifinal clash. Their display in the final capped a memorable weekend for the side, who now shift their focus to the Dala Sevens in Kisumu next weekend.

Head Coach Andrew Amonde hailed his charges for their resilience and consistency throughout the tournament. “This team continues to show hunger and character, and winning four in a row at Kabeberi is no small feat. We are building momentum with every tournament, and the focus now is to carry this form into Dala and the rest of the circuit,” said Amonde.

After their run in Kabeberi, KCB top the standings in the National Sevens Series. They now prepare for the Dala Sevens in Kisumu, where they have been drawn in Pool C alongside Embu, Homeboyz, and Mwamba.

Skipper Bob Muhati, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), attributed the success to teamwork and composure under pressure. “Being named MVP is an honor, but the credit goes to the entire team. We kept pushing for each other in tough moments, especially in the semis against Kabras, and that made the difference. Our eyes are now firmly set on Dala Sevens, where we want to keep the winning run going,” said Muhati.