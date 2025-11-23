Shares

KCB Rugby Club launched their 2025/2026 Kenya Cup campaign with a victory, delivering an 87–05 demolition of Impala RFC at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka.

Scrum-half Samuel Asati crossed the whitewash within the first five minutes, with Brian Wahinya converting for a 7–0 lead. Winger Floyd Wabwire quickly followed, showcasing blistering pace for KCB’s second try, again converted by the flawless Wahinya (14–0).

Impala briefly responded, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to see George Okoa score, though the conversion was missed (14–5).

Asati turned provider for captain Felix Ojoo’s try, which Wahinya converted (21–5). The pressure proved too much for Impala, and the resulting sin bin for Brian Ingati was immediately punished by another converted KCB try (28–5).

New signing Joseph Wanjala bagged a debut brace of tries, both converted by Wahinya, pushing the score to 42–5. Festus Shiasi capped the half with a simple catch-and-run effort, sending KCB into the break with an unassailable 47–05 lead.

Mike Wekesa pounced on a loose ball for an early score, converted by Wahinya (54–5). Wabwire then secured his brace, followed by tries from Nelson Nyandat, another from Wekesa, and a dazzling run by Vincent Onyala that propelled KCB past the 80-point mark. Branton Biko sealed the extraordinary afternoon with the final try, concluding the rout at 87–05.

Mike Wekesa was the deservedly named Man of the Match after his two tries and several crucial line breaks that consistently put the Impala defense under pressure.

Head coach Andrew Amonde praised the team’s cohesion and execution.

“The boys showed great intent from the start. We executed our systems well and maintained discipline for most of the match. There is still more to improve, but this is a solid marker for the season ahead,” Amonde stated.

Despite the dominant victory, Amonde was quick to refocus the team’s attention on their next challenge: a stern away test against Kisumu RFC. “We can enjoy today’s win, but Kisumu away is never easy. We must reset, recover, and prepare for another big challenge,” he concluded.