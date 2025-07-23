Shares

As the 2025/26 sports season gets on, KCB Bank has embarked on a revamp of its sporting teams in a bid to secure dominance across disciplines. From signings to technical bench changes, the Bank is committed to preparing its teams for a winning run in the upcoming season.

Complementing the team transformations is the unveiling of new playing kits for the rugby, football, and volleyball teams. The kits, which feature refreshed designs and branding, will also be available for purchase by fans.

KCB Rugby FC, eight-time Kenya Cup champions, has undergone some changes under interim Head Coach Dennis Mwanja. The team has signed a dozen new players in a bid to reclaim dominance across tournaments, including the Kenya Cup, National Sevens Series, and Enterprise Cup.

Among the new signings are Kelvin Ochieng from Northern Suburbs, Collins Oduor from Nondies, and a trio from Kabras Sugar, Biko Brandon, Joseph Wanja, and Ian Oduor. Also joining are George ‘Japolo’ Ooro, John Aswani, and Steven Osumba from Strathmore Leos, Mike Oduor from Daystar Falcons, Clyde Kimaya, Haffith Muhammad from South Coast Pirates, and Mweresa.

KCB Football Club under the guidance of veteran coach Robert Matano has reinforced its squad with experienced players. They include Hemphrey Mieno, Gideon Were, Rowland Makati, Kelvin Injili, Arnold Muhanji, Fortune Omoto, Amatton Samunya, Josephat Andafu, and Tedja Wanumbi. The Club has also hired John Njogu, a seasoned and respected figure in the local football scene, who steps into the role of Trainer on the technical bench.

“We believe that success on the field begins with strategic investment off it. These changes are not just about boosting performance, they reflect our long-standing commitment to empowering talent, elevating Kenyan sport, and connecting more meaningfully with our fans,” said KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru.

The KCB Women’s Volleyball Team is building on a successful campaign that saw them win the inaugural Kenya Cup Volleyball Championship. A key highlight for the team is the return of Kenyan international setter Esther Mutinda, who was instrumental in their straight-sets victory over rivals Kenya Pipeline and was named best setter of the tournament.

KCB’s strength in volleyball is further emphasized by the inclusion of seven of its players in the national squad ahead of the World Championship set to take place in Thailand from August 22 to September 7. The players named are Marlene Tata, Juliana Namutira, Belinda Barasa, Deborah Jesang, Fridah Boke, Pauline Chemutai, and Shirleen Maywa.

In chess, the KCB team currently leads the Kenya Chess Premier League with 25 points and is on course to secure its ninth title. The team recently showcased their strength by participating in the Kitale Open, where they emerged victorious in the corporate category.