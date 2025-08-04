Shares

The Strathmore Leos have successfully defended their Prinsloo 7s title, defeating KCB in a rain-affected final in Nakuru. The match was called off prematurely due to adverse weather, with the Leos leading convincingly by 24-07.

Strathmore started strong, with Victor Mola scoring a try in the opening minute. Stanslaus Shikoli quickly added a second, and Barnabus Owuor secured a fourth try, contributing to their dominant performance.

Speaking after the final, KCB RFC Head Coach Denis Mwanja said: “We gave it our all, but Strathmore were clinical in their execution. We have picked valuable lessons from Prinsloo, and now the focus is on sharpening our game as we head into Christie Sevens.”

In other tournament results, the Catholic Monks claimed third place, while Nakuru RFC finished in fifth. The Challenge Trophy was won by the Daystar Falcons, and Mombasa emerged victorious over Stallions in the 13th Place Final.

Attention shifts to the Christie Sevens Rugby Tournament, the third leg of the 2025 National Sevens circuit, set to take place on August 16–17 at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

After Christie Sevens, the National Sevens Circuit will head to Embu for the Embu Sevens, scheduled for the weekend of August 23–24.

The final stretch of the series will take place in September, kicking off with the Kabeberi Sevens on September 6–7 in Nairobi, hosted by Mwamba RFC, and concluding with the Dala Sevens on September 13–14 in Kisumu City, hosted by Kisumu RFC.

2025 Prinsloo 7s Individual Awards

Division I

Player of the Final: Victor Mola (Strathmore Leos)-Ksh 10,000

Top Try Scorer: Victor Mola (Strathmore Leos) – 8 tries

Top Points Scorer: Victor Mola (Strathmore Leos) – 40 points

Division II

Player of the Final: Elvis Otete (Blak Blad) – Ksh 10,000

Top Try Scorer: Elvis Otete (Blak Blad)

Top Points Scorer: Elvis Otete (Blak Blad)

Ladies

Player of the Final: Edith Nariaka (Mwamba) Ksh 10,000

Top scorer: Edith Nariaka (Mwamba)

Team Awards

Division I

Champions: Strathmore Leos – Ksh 100,000

Runners-up: KCB Rugby – Ksh 50,000

Third Place: Catholic Monks – Ksh 25,000

Division II

Winners: Blak Blad – Ksh 50,000

Ladies

Winners: Mwamba- 70,000

Kenya Harlequin – 30,000