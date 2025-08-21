The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has appointed Philip Edwine Anayo as a non-executive director for a two-year term, effective August 11, 2025. This move aims to leverage Anayo’s extensive experience in business and commerce to strengthen the sport’s management and expand its reach across the country.
Anayo’s appointment signals KRU’s commitment to infusing the board with professional business acumen. In his new role, he plans to focus on ensuring national teams excel on the global stage while simultaneously growing the game at the grassroots level. He brings a proven track record from his previous role as Chairman of Kisumu Rugby Football Club (KRFC) from 2018 to 2020. During his tenure, he secured high-value sponsorships that enabled the club to compete in the National 7s circuit and host successful Dala 7s tournaments.
Anayo is a Director at Homeland Itoya Events, a company that currently sponsors KRFC, underscoring his deep and continued involvement in the sport. His expertise in events, sponsorship, and club management is expected to help the KRU forge stronger commercial partnerships and professionalize its administration.