At exactly 9:00 AM, the MV Likoni Ferry screeched to a halt, ushering passengers into Mombasa Island. We had just crossed over from Diani Beach, Kenya, and once again were greeted by the familiar sight of red and green jerseys flooding the streets—rugby fans making their pilgrimage to the Mombasa Sports Club.

There was an undeniable buzz in the air, a cocktail of excitement and pride, as Mombasa played host to the kickoff of the 2025 National Sevens Circuit. On the pitch, defending champions Kenya Harlequins dominated Pool A with three straight wins: a gritty 14–7 over Blak Blad, a controlled 17–0 against Mwamba, and a statement 45–0 shutout of MMUST Rugby.

Kabras Sugar RFC and KCB RFC also went unbeaten on day one, topping their respective pools with commanding performances. In Pool D, Strathmore Leos led the charge, securing victories over Stallions RFC, Kabarak University, and the Menengai Oilers.

Yet, as is tradition with the Driftwood 7s, drama and upsets were in no short supply. Day one saw established names like Mwamba, Impala, Kabarak, and hosts Mombasa RFC finish winless and anchored at the bottom of their respective pools—shaking up early expectations.

The opening leg of the circuit is often dubbed “the first test of rivalry,” and this year’s edition lived up to that tag. The semifinal clash between archrivals KCB and Kabras Sugar was the highlight—a tight, bruising affair that saw KCB edge through with a 10–5 win, securing their spot in the final.

In the championship match, KCB faced a determined Strathmore Leos side. The bankers held their nerve and structure, eventually overpowering the university outfit to lift the 2025 Driftwood 7s title—a prize they last claimed in 2019.

With this win, KCB now lead the 2025 National Sevens Circuit standings with 22 points. Strathmore Leos sit second with 19, and Kabras RFC trail closely in third with 17 points. Nakuru RFC—who will host the next leg, Prinsloo 7s—earned 15 points. Meanwhile, Zetech Oaks celebrated a breakthrough in Division II, clinching victory over NYS Spades and earning promotion to Division I ahead of next weekend’s showdown in Nakuru.

Off the pitch, the Tusker Na Rugby afterparty added its own signature flavour to the weekend. Over the years, these post-match celebrations have become an iconic part of the sevens culture—drawing fans, players, and partners into a melting pot of music, dance, and camaraderie.

Teddy Ndemo, Commercial Director of Mombasa Rugby Club, summed it up best: “It’s an immense source of pride for Mombasa Rugby and the entire coastal rugby fraternity. With Tusker’s support, we’re delivering a world-class event—solid competition, smooth logistics, and an unforgettable fan experience.”

The rugby fraternity now shifts focus to the second leg of the circuit, the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru from the 2nd – 3rd August 2025.

