Shares

KCB RFC won the Driftwood Sevens title after beating a spirited Strathmore Leos side 15-14 in the final at the Mombasa Sports Club.

KCB were dominant in the opening half, racing to a 15-0 lead courtesy of a brace from Elvis Olukusi and a well-taken try from the tournament’s standout performer, Floyd Wabwire.

However, the Leos came out firing in the second half. Barnabas Owuor ignited their comeback with a brilliant solo effort before they were awarded a penalty try, narrowing the gap to a single point. Despite late pressure, KCB held on to seal the narrow win and clinch the first leg of the National Sevens Circuit.

Speaking after the match, coach Andrew Amonde said: “I am very happy with the day’s win. The boys have been rewarded for their hard work after intense weeks of training. Our focus now shifts to the upcoming legs of the tournament, where we intend to stamp our authority.”

Winger Floyd Wabwire was named Player of the Final after a stellar performance. He also walked away with two additional accolades, Top Try Scorer with eight tries and Top Point Scorer. George Ooro, who recently joined KCB from Strathmore Leos, also made his mark by scoring his first try for the bankers earlier in the tournament.

“It is bittersweet for me. I am sad I could not play in the final against my former club, Leos, due to a minor injury, but I’m really happy to have scored my first try in KCB colours. I am looking forward to achieving more and winning titles with this great team,” said Ooro.

On their road to the final, KCB brushed aside Menengai Oilers with a commanding 29-0 win in the quarterfinals, before edging Kabras Sugar 10-5 in a hard-fought semi final encounter.

The National Sevens Circuit now heads to Nakuru for the Prinsloo Sevens, the second leg of the series scheduled for August 2-3 at the Nakuru Athletics Club.