The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has officially announced that the RFUEA Grounds will host the 2026 Women’s 10-Aside Festival this Saturday, January 31. The tournament is set to be a high-octane showcase of the country’s growing female talent.

With ten teams confirmed for participation, the festival is designed to provide a competitive platform for both veteran clubs and rising developmental sides. Beyond the hunt for silverware, the event plays a crucial role in the KRU’s broader strategy to enhance the visibility and technical standards of the women’s game.

The tournament features two pools of five teams each, competing in a round-robin format before moving into the knockout stages.

Pool A is headlined by powerhouse Mwamba Women and the Quins Queens. They are joined by the NYS Spades, Pioneer Gilgil, and Murang’a Ladies.

Pool B features a competitive lineup including the Northern Suburbs, Blad Babes, NYS Scorpions, Kiambu Ladies, and Kisii University.

The action is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM, with a full day of matches culminating in the Main Cup Final at 5:50 PM.

It serves as a vital warm-up for the 2026 Kenya Cup Women League, which is officially slated to begin just one week later, on February 7.

According to the KRU Development Department, the 10-aside format allows teams to test their fitness levels, refine their tactical execution, and integrate new players in a fast-paced environment. This transition from 10s to the full XVs format is part of a long-term pathway aimed at strengthening the national talent pool.