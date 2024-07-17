Shares

Safaricom recently hosted financial and digital literacy and media training for athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics set to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. The training, held in Eldoret, saw over 40 athletes and their coaches, get trained on various financial management skills including budgeting, saving, investing, and understanding financial products and services.

The training aimed to aid Team Kenya secure their future and make informed financial decisions. Similarly, media training ensures they can represent themselves and our nation with confidence and clarity. Various experts in financial management provided insights and practical advice to help athletes make informed decisions about their earnings and future investments.

In addition to financial management, athletes were also trained on personal branding, effective communication strategies, handling interviews, managing social media, and dealing with the press. Sessions included hands-on practice and real-world scenarios to help athletes build confidence to present themselves positively in the media spotlight.

At the event, Safaricom also unveiled 1500m and 5000m world record holder Faith Kipyegon as its brand ambassador for the Sisi Wote Ni Mabingwa campaign.

Speaking at the training exercise, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said, “In line with our commitment to support the holistic development of athletes, today we have brought on board financial and media experts to educate and empower our athletes on financial and media management, as this is crucial for their success both during and beyond their sporting careers. At Safaricom, we believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite communities. Our goal is to support our athletes not just on the track and field but also in their personal lives.”

On her part, Faith Kipyegon, 1500m and 5,000m World record holder said, “I feel honoured and empowered by today’s workshop, having learned a great deal about financial management. This initiative by Safaricom is truly commendable. As athletes, we often focus solely on our training and competitions. However, understanding how to manage our finances and interact with the media is equally important.”

Early last month, Safaricom committed KES 30 million in cash and kind for Team Kenya for the upcoming Paris Olympics in France. The sponsorship includes travel insurance for athletes, airtime, and data bundles to support Team Kenya.