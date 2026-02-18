Shares

Auni, an AI mini-app developed by Nairobi-based startup Fastagger, has officially crossed the threshold of 3,500 business sign-ups in just three months.

Powered by Microsoft Azure, Auni helps businesses track sales by integrating directly into the Safaricom M-Pesa Business Super App. The app uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and lightweight AI models to transform standard M-Pesa PDF statements into structured, easy-to-read dashboards.

This allows business owners to:

Track Cash Flow: Monitor real-time trends without manual bookkeeping.

Analyze Customer Behavior: Identify repeat buyers and peak shopping hours.

Optimize Operations: Make data-driven decisions on staffing and inventory.

“The overall idea was how can we democratize access to AI and the benefits of AI?” says Mutembi Kariuki, Co-founder and CEO of Fastagger. “Reaching over 3,500 businesses in just three months shows that entrepreneurs are ready for tools that help them move from intuition to insight.”

Njoki Njoroge, CEO of Mandevu Beard Care, uses Auni to navigate the complexities of retail and e-commerce. By analyzing geographic demand and customer frequency, she has been able to tailor promotions and negotiate better terms with retailers.

Similarly, Peter Chege, owner of Master Stylists Hair Salon, has used Auni’s analytics to drive revenue growth. By identifying spending trends, he implemented targeted discounts that eventually funded a salon expansion.

Fastagger isn’t stopping at retail. The startup has ambitious plans to: