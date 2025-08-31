Samsung Electronics has announced that it will integrate Microsoft Copilot into its 2025 lineup of TVs and Smart Monitors. This move builds on Samsung’s commitment to using AI to deliver a more personalized and intelligent on-screen experience for its users.
With Copilot built directly into the display, users can now access Microsoft’s powerful AI assistant using a simple voice command or a click of the remote. This makes it easier than ever to search for information, connect with content, and get more from their screens without needing a separate device.
The integration of Copilot expands on recent updates to Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby, and its “Click to Search” feature. This partnership enables a richer, more contextual smart display experience by bringing Copilot’s advanced conversational AI into Samsung Daily+, the company’s lifestyle hub that offers services for entertainment, wellness, and more.
Viewers can access Copilot from the Samsung Tizen OS home screen, Samsung Daily+, and Click to Search. Through natural voice interaction, Copilot can provide personalized recommendations and interactive learning experiences. For example, while watching a movie, you can ask for facts about an actor, get a plot summary, or even practice a foreign language.
“Copilot on Samsung TVs is designed to feel like an AI companion in your living room,” said David Washington, Partner General Manager, Microsoft AI.
As a global leader in TV manufacturing, Samsung is uniquely positioned to bring this intuitive and helpful AI companion to the home, making it easier for users to discover new content and engage with the world around them.