Shares

Stanbic Kenya Foundation is equipping Kenyans with digital skills through www.futurenidigital.org in partnership with American Tower subsidiary, ATC Kenya and Microsoft. The initiative has rolled out digital skills programs across Kenya.

The Future Ni Digital program accessed through is implemented through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, VTCs, and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) across various counties. It leverages local learning and community ecosystems to ensure youth and women gain essential digital skills, enabling them to participate more effectively in the global economy.

“According to statistics by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya has a youthful population with over 76% aged 35 years and below. Many of them are not gainfully employed. Through www.futurenidigital.org they can acquire proficiency skills that will enable them to take advantage of the digital economy. By working with partners like Microsoft and American Tower, we aim to bridge the digital divide and empower communities to competitively participate in the economy. So far, we have reached over 230,000 youth, women, and small businesses through digital skills and entrepreneurship training with the tools and skills they need to succeed.” Said Pauline Mbayah, Head, Stanbic Kenya Foundation.

George Odenyo, CEO of ATC Kenya, highlighted the importance of connectivity. “American Tower is committed to building a more connected Kenya. This partnership ensures that trainers and trainees in TVET institutions have access to state-of-the-art devices, high-speed internet connectivity and digital learning tools. Through our Digital Communities initiative, we are dedicated to fostering a digital inclusive society.”

237,102 trainees across the country have completed the digital skills training program, with several earning Microsoft certifications. There has been recent graduations in Kakamega, Kisumu, Busia, Kisii, Taita Taveta, Kilifi and Kwale.

In 2024, Stanbic Kenya Foundation partnered with American Tower to implement the Future Ni Digital program in select counties across Kenya.

ATC Kenya provides user and networking devices for Digital Communities, while Stanbic Kenya Foundation facilitates training content and digital skills instruction, leveraging Microsoft’s resources for both in-person and online training.

In January 2021, Stanbic Kenya Foundation and Microsoft Corporation joined forces to implement the Digital Skills Program through the platform www.futurenidigital.org.