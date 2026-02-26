Shares

The German Embassy in Nairobi has officially announced the opening of applications for the AFRIKA KOMMT! 2025-2027 fellowship. It is a professional development program that connects high-potential African talent with the engine of Europe’s largest economy.

Founded by leading German corporations, the initiative serves as a bridge for sustainable economic cooperation between Africa and Germany. It offers young professionals an opportunity to spend a year in Germany, gaining hands-on management experience within world-renowned companies.

The fellowship is more than just an internship; it is an intensive leadership program designed to equip the next generation of African executives with global business insights. Participating companies in the program have historically included industrial giants such as Bayer, Bosch, Merck, SAP, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Fellows are immersed in the corporate culture of these organizations, working on high-level projects while building a professional network that spans two continents.

Recognizing the importance of accessibility, the German industry partners provide comprehensive financial support. The fellowship is fully funded, covering:

Travel and Logistics: Round-trip airfare to Germany and all visa-related costs.

Stipend: A monthly allowance to cover living expenses during the stay.

Language & Training: Intensive German language courses and specialized management training modules.

Accommodation: Fully covered housing during the duration of the fellowship in Germany.

Eligibility criteria

The German Embassy is calling for “visionary” candidates who demonstrate leadership potential and a commitment to driving change in their home countries. To qualify, applicants must:

Be a citizen of an African country.

Hold a university degree in a relevant field (Engineering, Business Administration, IT, Natural Sciences, or Medicine).

Possess two to five years of professional experience in a relevant industry.

Be 35 years old or younger at the time of application.

Be proficient in English (knowledge of German is helpful but not a prerequisite).

The “AFRIKA KOMMT!” program, which translates to “Africa is Coming”, is built on a philosophy of mutual benefit. While African professionals gain world-class technical and managerial skills, German companies benefit from the regional expertise and fresh perspectives of the fellows.

Upon completion of the program, fellows return to their home countries as part of an alumni network, often taking on senior leadership roles that help strengthen local industries and foster international trade relations.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications through the official AFRIKA KOMMT! online portal.