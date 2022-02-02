Shares

Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company, has launched a virtual scientific program titled MEDEX (META Heart Failure Discussion for Experts). The program brings multidisciplinary healthcare professionals across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region together with international speakers to discuss updates on heart failure treatment and management.

The MEDEX sessions, each over 2 hours in duration, will be held weekly primarily on Fridays starting January 21st. The January sessions will focus on defining the global challenge of HF, its burden in the META region and the prevention of HF in high-risk groups, and early intervention.

In February, the sessions will cover excellence in diagnosis and optimization of diagnostic means in the META region, guidelines for the management of HF, and changes in clinical practice. Participants will also discuss SGLT2 inhibitors and new hope in treatment and the management of HF in low resources setup.

Heart failure is the world’s leading cause of hospitalization, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide. Patients with chronic heart failure can present with either reduced (HFrEF) or preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). HFrEF happens when the heart muscle does not contract effectively, and less blood is pumped out to the body, often related to previous cardiac events, coronary artery disease, and structural damage to the heart. HFpEF occurs when the heart muscle contracts normally, but the left ventricle does not fill with enough blood, often due to stiffening of the heart muscle.

Speaking on the program, Mohammed Al-Tawil, Regional Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim for India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) region at Boehringer Ingelheim said, “Heart failure is a life-threatening disease, and the risk of death rises with each hospital admission.1 At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are committed to developing innovative therapies and strongly believe that collaboration with the healthcare professionals who share our passion for improving the health and well-being of our patients is crucial in tackling the burden of heart failure.”