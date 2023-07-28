Shares

Ai-fluence, won the Audience Favorite awards at the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) edition of the Visa Everywhere Initiative.

Other than the award, they walked away with $10,000 to add to their VEI Kenya final award. Aifluence, is a proprietary technology driven advertising platform that identifies trusted voices that engage, nurture, and activate the right audience to accelerate customer acquisition and growth for global brands.

Drugstoc, a Nigerian startup committed to facilitating efficient distribution and enhanced availability of medical supplies and services was crowned winner of the CEMEA edition of the VEI. VEI is a global open innovation program and competition for start-ups and fintech companies.

Drugstoc is a comprehensive digital platform that leverages technology, supply chain management, financial solutions, and product knowledge to enhance access to the healthcare

sector in emerging markets

Having taken the $20,000 USD 1st place prize, Nigerian-based Drugstoc will now compete against the other regional champions from North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific at the VEI Global Finals. the finals will take place on September 19th at TechCrunch’s Disrupt conference in San Francisco.

In addition to equity-free cash prize for winning, Drustoc will be able to showcase their solution on a global stage with TechCrunch, one of the world’s most influential start-up technology platforms, gaining valuable exposure to key fintech stakeholders across the banking, merchant, VC and government sectors.

Since its launch in 2015, VEI has helped start-ups from more than 100 countries collectively raise more than US$16 billion in funding, with a growing network of nearly 12,000 start-ups.

You can view the CEMEA final of the Visa Everywhere Initiative here.