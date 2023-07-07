Shares

AI-fluence has emerged as the winner of the Kenya edition of the 2023 Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI), a global innovation program and competition for start-ups and fintech companies.

AI-fluence is the 1st AI driven Influencer Marketing Platform and has received a $20 000 USD monetary prize and will progress to the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) regional finals. The winning start-up at the CEMEA Regionals will participate in the global finale, which will be held in September in San Francisco.

AI-fluence is a technology driven advertising platform that identifies trusted voices that engage, nurture, and activate the right audience to accelerate customer acquisition and growth for global brands. The platform focuses on taking advantage of the budding creator economy by boosting financial literacy, development of payment solutions and the provision of tools and resources to enhance the sector.

Leja won the audience favorite award while the social impact prize went to Ndovu with the two Fintechs each receiving $10 000 USD.. Leja is a finance management app for micro, small and medium sized enterprises focused on building financial infrastructure for MSMEs while Ndovu is an embedded wealth management platform aimed at building a savings and infrastructure ecosystem.

Eva Ngigi-Sarwari, Ag. General Manager for East Africa at Visa had this to say, “We are delighted to announce the winners of the Visa Everywhere Initiative Kenya competition. This competition has demonstrated the wealth of solutions that exist to solve our country’s current and future commerce challenges. We are proud to recognise these start-ups who have exhibited remarkable innovation and a deep commitment to making a positive impact in their sectors.”

The CEMEA finals will be livestreamed on July 27 on TechCrunch – a leading online publisher focused on the tech industry and the start-up ecosystem.