Visa and AFRAA have launched a study that provides insights for African Airlines on increasing revenue, reducing fraud, improving passenger experience, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Visa and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) recently conducted an Airline Payment Maturity Index survey. The survey, which was conducted on African airlines investigated the various stages of airline payment maturity.

The survey findings highlighted the importance of robust payment architectures and the potential financial implications of underperforming systems. Based on the Airline Payment Maturity Index questionnaire results, several priorities have emerged for the entire airline industry in Africa. Airlines must enhance their payment systems to improve efficiency, reduce fraud, and unlock new revenue opportunities through advanced payment technologies and streamlined processes.

Some highlights from the survey:

On payment architecture, African airlines are currently prioritizing compliance, which is essential for maintaining standards. However, there is an opportunity to enhance operational efficiency through modernization efforts.

There is significant potential to leverage digital tools more effectively to improve the passenger experience. Addressing broader execution challenges can help fully utilise these tools.

While the payment approval rate is moderate, fraud management can be improved to strengthen security measures and reduce vulnerabilities.

Organizational structure and business processes provide moderate support for payment systems. Enhancing the monitoring and utilization of payment KPIs can facilitate data-driven decision-making and strategic adjustments.

“At Visa, we recognize the critical role that efficient and secure payment systems play in the airline industry, particularly in Africa where there is immense potential for growth. The findings from our survey with AFRAA underscore the need for modernization and robust fraud management to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience. We are committed to supporting African airlines in their journey towards achieving these goals and unlocking new revenue opportunities through advanced payment technologies”, commented Michael Berner, Head of Southern and East Africa, Visa

AFRAA Secretary General – Mr. Abdérahmane Berthé remarked: “We are pleased to have conducted the airline payments survey with Visa under the framework of AFRAA Partnership programme. The insights from the survey form important inputs for airlines’ strategic decisions on ways they can leverage enhanced payments performance to bolster revenue growth, decrease fraud, increase passenger experience and augment operational efficiency. We look forward to subsequent engagements with airlines through workshops and other avenues on specific support areas.”

A whitepaper has been published detailing the outcomes of the survey, and a presentation was made by Visa experts at the forthcoming Aviation Stakeholders Convention on May 12th in Kigali, Rwanda. AFRAA and Visa will also host a workshop for African airlines later this year on the same subject.