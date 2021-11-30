Shares

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global pharmaceutical company, has given an update on its strategic approach to sustainable development at the 2021 World Health Summit.

The pharmaceutical company is building on its track record in addressing unmet health needs, increasing the company’s ambitions to tackle global health challenges. The strategic approach also focuses on the strength and value of collaboration and long-term partnerships to contribute towards achieving a healthier and more sustainable future for society.

To this end, the firm has committed to expand NCD healthcare access for 50 million people in vulnerable communities. The company has also committed to support initiatives to alleviate significant challenges such as tackling rabies and African Animal Sleeping Sickness, as well as advancing parasitology. This is aimed at continuously integrating efficacy and environmental aspects.

The more health pillar of the Sustainable Development – For Generations framework follows Boehringer Ingelheim’s ambition to develop better therapies, better healthcare solutions and contribute to a better world for future generations. It further evolves Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitments and significantly increases the company’s contribution to positively impacting health, societal and environmental issues, in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Within its More Health pillar, Boehringer Ingelheim is updating and advancing a number of projects and initiatives, reflecting the diversity of its patients and expertise of its partners. These projects have already achieved significant milestones over the years. This includes patient assistance and product donation initiatives have reached over 150,000 patients worldwide, across 77 countries across the globe.

In Kenya, the Kuza Afya program in Kenya, a diabetes and hypertension care program, has screened approximately 79,000 people for these diseases. The program has also trained over 500 healthcare professionals and offered a path to treatment for over 5,000 previously unserved patients.

With new initiatives continuously being created and existing ones evolving and expanding, the firm expects More Health to continue to gain momentum as it moves towards its 2030 commitments.

Speaking at the summit, Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors at Boehringer Ingelheim said: “For generations, our commitment has not only been to improve health, but more than this, we aspire to transform the lives of people. Never has the need for a holistic approach to address the intertwined connection between humans, animals and the environment been so clear.”