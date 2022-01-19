Shares

SAP, an enterprise application software company, has appointed Emmanuel Raptopoulos as the new President for its EMEA South region which covers Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In his new position, Emmanuel will report to Scott Russell, SAP Executive Board member of Customer Success.

Raptopoulos succeeds Claudio Muruzabal who has been promoted to President of SAP’s global Cloud Success Services organization. This newly established organization unites an impressive driving force of over 20,000 talented and experienced staff to bring new services offerings to the market. With more than 20 years experience at SAP in various leadership roles, Raptopoulos’ track record demonstrates the fostering of a high-performance culture of inclusivity and innovation.

Commenting on his appointment, Raptopoulos said, “EMEA South’s next decade will be driven by cloud growth, anchored by our purpose, people and partnerships and I am honored to take on this new role. The region represents a dynamic market for SAP as agile organizations are transforming their businesses into Intelligent and Sustainable Enterprises via the cloud. I look forward to partnering with our great customers across this diverse region to innovate and thereby meaningfully contribute to their long-term success.”

On his part, Scott Russel, SAP Executive Board member of Customer Success said, “The voice of our customers is loud and clear. They want to transition to and transform in the cloud for rapid innovation, exceptional experiences, and next-level business outcomes. With the appointment of Emmanuel Raptopoulos as President of EMEA South, we are ensuring a seamless transition in the region for our customers, our partners, and our people. In addition to his deep and varied experience, he has a proven passion for the success of our customers and a strong track record of delivering it.”