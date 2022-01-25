Shares

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has partnered with SAP’s Young Professionals program in a bid to produce a steady supply of digital skills. These skills are vital for the ongoing digital transformation efforts in the country. The SPDC is the pioneer and leader of the petroleum industry in Nigeria. It has the largest acreage in the country from which it produces some 39% of the nation’s oil.

The SAP Young Professionals Program trains recent university graduates technical and functional knowledge of key SAP technologies. The program includes training aimed at developing soft skills to ease the graduates’ integration into their workplaces. Successful candidates graduate as SAP Associate Consultants and are placed within key SAP partner and customer businesses, where they have the opportunity to make an immediate positive contribution.

Speaking at the partnership announcement in Lagos Nigeria, Adeolu Okanlawon, ERP Product Manager at SDPC said, “As a business, we are deeply committed to sustainable development and actively support development within our communities. Partnership with SAP on Young Professionals Program contributes to our sustainable development program and helps fulfil our corporate agenda to develop local capability for the oil and gas industry and beyond.”

On his part, Pedro Guerreiro, Managing Director for Central Africa at SAP noted, “Shell is a key customer for SAP in Nigeria and one of the leaders in deploying SAP technologies to improve operations, drive innovation and build greater long-term sustainability. By partnering with the Shell team and providing a steady stream of trained SAP consultants, we help ensure Shell gains maximum benefit from their SAP deployment and can realise its ambitions of becoming an intelligent enterprise whilst helping young African talents to thrive in the Digital Era.”