Shares

Uganda Breweries (UBL) has announced that Alvin Mbugua, the Managing Director will leave the Ugandan company by September 1, 2021.

In a statement announcing Mbugua’s exit, Uganda Breweries said, “Alvin joins CCA, the largest beer business in Latin America and Caribbean region from his current role as Managing Director for Uganda Breweries Limited.”

Mbugua joined East African Breweries in 2013 and as the Group Financial Controller. During his tenure at EABL he was able to grow a culture of accountability and ownership but also helped the company to a 9% growth a year.

He was then appointed and the Finance and Strategy Director for UBL in 2015 and played a key role in leading to the growth of the company in double figures before he was in 2018 moved back to EABL in Kenya to lead the Nairobi sales team.

In 2019, Mbugua was appointed the new Managing Director for Uganda Breweries, a position he has served in for two years until his appointment to head Diageo Caribbean and Central America.

“He has been successful in growing significant market share, creating new leadership, and driving mainstream spirits growth. All this has been achieved on the backdrop of an unpredictable environment and restrictions on the alcoholic beverage business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the UBL statement further read.

The development comes of the backdrop of a 33% revenue growth posted by UBL for the year ended June under the stewardship of Mbugua as the Managing Director.

Mbugua hold holds a Geospatial Engineering degree from the University of Nairobi and Master of Commerce Degree in Development Finance from the University of Capetown.

He has also worked at Shell South Africa where he worked as a Systems Financial Consultant in 2006 and later Shell Tanzania as Chief Finance Officer between 2008 and 2010.