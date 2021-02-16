Shares

Dimension Data has began offering technical support services to software firm, SAP, clients in East Africa.

This is after the company received the Partner Centre of Expertise (PCoE) certification. The certification allows Dimension Data to offer an end-to-end client experience. This is as a result of the initial purchase of SAP licenses, implementation, technical support services and to customer success programs, thereby ensuring clients get value for money.

Dimension Data will be providing these services across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia and South Sudan. SAP provides accreditation only to partners that meet the strict requirements established for the delivery of standardized, high-quality support services, including Value-Added Reseller (VAR).

According to Ndung’u Kahindo, General Manager at Dimension Data East and West Africa, the certification reinforces the company’s commitment to guarantee and offer support services that meet the highest quality levels in processes and infrastructure. He added that the company’s top specialists will maximize the value of the SAP platform.

“The recognition reflects the continued efforts of Dimension Data and our professionals to develop and improve our ability to provide world-class services to our clients. The prestigious PCoE certification not only demonstrates our capability to offer our clients superior levels of preventive and corrective maintenance in compliance with SAP’s technical and organizational standards, but also signifies our trusted partnership with SAP in the region,” he said.

The PCoE certification process is based on rigorous evaluation criteria that support the company’s capabilities to offer a standardized service based on global best practices. It includes providing clients access to all-round support throughout the year with the objective of covering business continuity, in addition to a broad team of individually certified experts.