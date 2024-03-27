Shares

Dimension Data has announced that it will undergo a brand transformation starting 1st April, 2024. The company will then commence operations under the brand name NTT Data.

The new development comes after regulatory approval by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

The transition is expected to introduce NTT DATA global services to not only Kenya but also in the larger East Africa region. Through various services spanning consulting, applications, infrastructure, connectivity, and operations, the companies’ clients will benefit from the assurance of partnering with a globally recognized and respected technology provider.

While operating under the NTT DATA umbrella, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to local markets while gaining access to an expanded range of global resources. Leveraging global best practices, NTT DATA is expected to offer an enriched portfolio of services and tailored industry solutions across sectors such as retail, financial services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and mining.

Announcing the rebrand, Dimension Data Managing Director for East and West Africa Richard Hechle expressed excitement about embracing the next chapter as NTT DATA. He further highlighted the continuity of the legacy and experience, coupled with a renewed focus on growth and innovation saying, “This evolution promises a differentiated, consistent, and enhanced client experience through world-class platform-delivered managed services.”

As Dimension Data transitions into NTT DATA, Hechle also noted that the company will remain dedicated to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Positioned to lead the charge in delivering transformative technology solutions globally, the rebranding signals both a continuation of past achievements and the beginning of new possibilities.

On his part, Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa, echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for the enhanced access to NTT DATA’s broader solutions and services. He also emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering with speed and agility, now under a unified global banner, to meet and exceed client expectations.