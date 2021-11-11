Shares

Dimension Data, a systems integrator and managed services provider, has challenged SMEs to re-think their approach to digital transformation and prioritize cyber security in their business operations.

According to the company, a reluctant predisposition to cybersecurity has made SMEs a primary and easy target for cyber-attacks. These breaches are very detrimental to the operations of the business, a disruption that small businesses cannot afford in the current climate.

Speaking during the launch of a cyber security sensitization campaign, Dimension Data East and West head of managed security services Dr. Bright Mawudor said, “SMEs have tighter IT budget constraints, coupled with limited capacity to invest and maintain an in-house cybersecurity expert. Constantly being taxed to do more with less and digital security being an afterthought, these small businesses are ending up compromising on security controls.”

Research from the 2021 NTT Global threat intelligence report shows that 58% of organizations say they are not prepared for a malware attack and 83% have completely re-thought their IT Security. This is aimed at accommodating new ways of working brought about by the pandemic.

Dr. Bright noted that part of the campaign Dimension Data will be hosting SMBs for security workshops and offering detailed solutions to identify, detect, protect, respond and recover when looking at cyber risks.

The organization will also be carrying out real life demonstrations and proof of concepts (PoCs) for endpoint security, cloud posture and threat intelligence solutions to showcase early detection and respond capabilities to attacks.

“With this, small businesses will not only be saved from the cost of purchasing expensive solutions, hiring talent, training, and retaining security specialists but also lessen the burden on the existing resources to allow for better focus on what the business does best,” added Dr. Bright.

According to Henry Bett, a senior cyber security solution architect at Dimension Data, SMEs are some of the most digitally transformed businesses around with the vast majority adopting cloud solutions.

Bett challenged SMEs to adopt a unified security architecture that ensures security is delivered as a platform with tightly integrated security controls and centralized management.

The aspects considered when delivering a unified security approach involves well-integrated security capabilities covering your workloads, workplace and workforce.