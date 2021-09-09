Shares

IT solutions and technology provider, Dimension Data, and its parent company NTT have partnered with Red Bull Basement to empower the next generation of university students to innovate for good.

As the official technology services partner of Red Bull Basement’s fourth program, Dimension Data and NTT will enable participants to co-innovate. This will be made possible by providing hybrid event services that combine the best of in-person and virtual experiences, mentorship, and detailed insights into the world of data-driven technology.

NTT’s Cloud Communications Division will provide a virtual platform for live and hybrid events. NTT Disruption will enhance the Global Final by transporting students into a 3D space using VR/AR technologies so attendees can collaborate, brainstorm, and realize ideas in a virtual world.

The program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking by finding innovative solutions that deliver progress against categories based on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

In Kenya, participating Universities include the University of Nairobi, JKUAT, Kenyatta University, USIU, Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Strathmore and Daystar.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Richard Hechle, Managing Director for East and West Africa, Dimension Data said, “Innovation is part of our organization’s DNA. Our parent company, NTT Group, invests Ksh. 395 billion ($3.6 billion) every year into researching new technologies that will change the world for the better. Supporting initiatives like Red Bull Basement gives us an opportunity to inspire students in our local universities to pursue technology-driven careers.”

Over the past 18 months, events have taken on a whole new meaning and purpose. With size and proximity on gatherings limited, businesses across all industries have looked for alternative ways of bringing people together safely.

With over 20 years of experience delivering digital events, NTT continues to partner with world-class platform providers and data-savvy applications to offer unrivalled technology solutions. Most recently, NTT partnered with ASO to create a digital twin of the Tour de France, thereby redefining the fan experience, and creating the world’s largest connected stadium.

The goal of Red Bull Basement is to provide young innovators with an opportunity to use technology to tackle global issues. Student teams from each of the 45 participating countries can tap into resources such as mentoring, workshops, networking events, all leading up to the Global Final, taking place from December 13th-15th.

For mentorship services, NTT employees will select a wildcard team who demonstrates their commitment to innovative thinking and will mentor them to the Global Final. Last year, NTT selected and are still supporting ROBOCEAN, whose young innovators are pioneering a new generation of sub-sea robotics to help restore ocean ecosystems.

This year, NTT will identify another wildcard team to support, mentor, and participate in the 2021 Global Final.