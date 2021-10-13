Shares

Kenyan students have been challenged to apply for this year’s global innovation program taking place in 44 countries worldwide. The program dubbed Redbull Basement is an innovation program that enables student innovators to kickstart their ideas using technology to drive positive change.

To apply for the 2021 edition participants who are 18 years and older and currently enrolled students simply need to visit the Red Bull Basement website and upload a video that clearly and concisely explains their team idea. The public will then be able to give online “shout-outs” to their favorite ideas, and those shout-outs will be part of the criteria that judges consider.

Deadline for applications is 24th October, 2021 and applications should be done on the Red Bull Basement website basement.redbull.com/apply.

Then national teams will then have about five weeks to develop their ideas with the help of resources including an international mentorship program before attending an immersive, 3-day Global Final in Istanbul, Turkey.

Numerous teams from previous Red Bull Basement events have so far expanded their ideas on the world stage. The 2019 winners, Austria’s Audvice, have made important strides since their participation. They recently receiving six-figure funding in the first investment round for their learning and collaboration tool.

The 2020 finalists from Kenya, Culture Capture, developed a unique idea in the world of tech.

Culture Capture is a start-up that aims to protect cultures from extinction. They make anthropology fun by gamifying the process of sharing a culture’s uniqueness. Currently in development, the platform is expected to launch on mobile platforms and the internet soon.

Upon lapse of the application period, national judges will select one team to represent Kenya in the Global Final, concluding with an announcement of all selected teams between 25th October and 2nd November, 2021.

Later in December the international teams connect and pitch their ideas at the Global Final in Istanbul, Turkey.

Speaking at the launch event, Dimension Data General Manager-Enterprise Sales Joseph Ouko said, “In this global program, young changemakers are empowered to find their voice, showcase their skills and ambitions, and use technology to make tomorrow’s world a better place. Students can tap into resources such as mentoring, workshops, networking events and more – all leading up to a Global Final where thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from around the world collaborate with student teams representing each of the 44 participating countries.”