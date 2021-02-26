Shares

The Young Professional Program held a virtual graduation of 27 SAP Associate Consultants in East Africa. The graduation follows the Consultant’s successful completion of an all-virtual training program, SAP’s flagship digital skills build initiative.

More opportunities have been created for candidates from more countries to participate in the SAP Young Professional Program across Africa. The latest group of graduates from East Africa included candidates from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Tanzania, giving them a chance to receive SAP training and certification.

Cathy Smith, Managing Director at SAP Africa, said, “Organizations across the continent continue to adapt to a world reshaped by the pandemic, fast-tracking their digital transformation journeys in an effort to maintain business productivity and drive innovation. This latest cohort of graduates will play an important role supporting organizations across the East African region.”

By hosting students from different countries in an all-virtual environment, the SAP Young Professional Program is fostering greater cross-cultural collaboration between candidates.

Eva Sang, a graduate from Kenya, said, “The collaboration and sharing of ideas across boundaries not only enriched the learning experience, we gained valuable insights about each other’s countries and culture. It also enabled us to create strong professional and personal networks in the region, that would come in handy during international assignments.”

Since its inception in 2012, the SAP Young Professional Program has trained more than 3150 talents across 31 countries, including more than 1390 in Africa.

“The two to three-month program covers SAP software technical and functional knowledge and certification, with a key focus on the latest SAP innovations. Soft and future skills trainings ensure graduates can make an immediate impact in the organizations they work for after graduation,” explained Marita Mitschein, MD of the SAP Training and Development Institute and Senior VP Digital Skills at SAP Southern Europe, Africa and Middle East, who launched the program in 2012.

The cohort in East Africa is part of a partnership between SAP and the Deutsche GIZ. This was with the aim to jointly create 450 jobs for professionals in the IT sector in 10 African countries over the course of three years.

The next East Africa program is scheduled to start at the end of March 2021. Applications are now open, you can follow the links to apply Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda