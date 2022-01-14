Shares

The Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has announced the winners of the Merck Foundation Mask up with Care Media Recognition Awards 2021. The Awards aim to raise awareness about COVID-19 in Africa. The awards were presented by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother together with African First Ladies. They congratulated the winners and acknowledged their efforts to sensitize their communities during the global pandemic.

The theme of the awards was Raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing masks to show people how to care for and love their family and community. This was aimed at encouraging them to get vaccinated and to sensitize them on supporting healthcare workers who are at the forefront in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, “Together with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies, we congratulate the winners of Merck Foundation ‘Mask up with Care’ Media Recognition Awards 2021. I would like to thank the Media Fraternity who participated and a big congratulations to all the winners. In this time of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the media has played an exceptional role in spreading awareness about the situation, separating myths from facts at all levels.”

Below is the list of the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Award winners of 2021 from Africa

Southern Africa countries

Print category

1st position: Solly Johane, Incredible Multi Investment, Botswana

2nd position: Silence Mugadzaweta, NewsDay, Zimbabwe

Online category winners

1st position: Adolf Kaure, Namibia Media Holdings, Namibia

Muchaneta Chimuka, Zimpapers Covid-19 Newsletter, Zimbabwe

Tendai Rupapa, The Herald, Zimbabwe

2nd position: Elizabeth Sitotombe, The Patriot Newspaper, Zimbabwe

Nevson Mpofu, www.panafricanvisions.com, Zimbabwe

3rd position: Silence Mugadzaweta, NewsDay, Zimbabwe

Veronica Gwaze, Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe

Shireen van Wyk, shayblogger, Namibia

Multimedia category winners

1st position: Effie M. Mphande, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, Zambia

Peter Chivhima, ZBC, Zimbabwe

Mandy Pondani and Howard Dzingomvera, Times Media Group, Malawi

2nd position: Marie-Innocencia Segula MBC-TV, Malawi

Radio category winners

1st position: Gaone Lorato Kgaswanyane-Khumomatlhare, Gabz FM, Botswana

Prudence Chibale Siabana, Radio Phoenix, Zambia

2nd position: Charles Chindongo, MBC TV, Malawi

West African Countries

Print category winners

1st position: Dzifa Tetteh Tay, The Spectator, Ghana

2nd position: Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyema, New Times Corporation (Ghanaian Times/The Spectator), Ghana

Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, The Spectator Newspaper, Ghana

3rd position: Efia Akese, The Mirror, Ghana

Benedicta Gyimaah Folley, Ghanian Times, Ghana

Online category winners

1st position: Prosper Kwame Kuorsoh, Ghana New Agency, Ghana

2nd position: Prince Kwame Tamakloe, Rainbow Radio Int and Zami Report, Ghana

Abiodun Azi, News Agency of Nigeria, Nigeria

3rd position: Ishmael Sallieu Koroma, Pan African Visions, Sierra Leone

Mavis Offei Acheampong, GBC, Ghana

Never G Lomo, newspuplictrust.com, Liberia

Radio category

1st position: Mavis Offei Acheampong, GBC, Ghana

Multimedia category

1st position: Ndey Ceesay, Eyeafrica Tv, Gambia

Wendy Laryea, TV3 Network, Ghana

2nd position: Clara Mlano, Ghana Broadasting Corporation, Ghana

3rd position: Beatrice Spio-Garbrah, TV3, Ghana

East African countries

Print category

1st position: Evance Ng’ingo, Tanzania Standard Newspaper, Tanzania

Online category

1st position: Nelson Mandela, PML Daily, Uganda

2nd position: Dorcas Wangira, Citizen TV, Kenya

Delphine Maombi, newtimes.co.rw, Rwanda

3rd position: Tulinagwe A. Malopa, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Multimedia category

1st position: Ruth Kadide Keah, Radio Rahma, Kenya

2nd position: Mercy Tyra Murengu, Stringer for Voice of America, Kenya

3rd Position: Zainab Mohammed, TV47 Kenya, Kenya

Radio category

1st position: Veronica Romwald Mrema, www.boresha.online, Tanzania

2nd position: Asha Bekidusa, Bahari FM, Kenya

Mwanaisha Makumbuli, Highlands Fm Radio, Tanzania

3rd position: Adam Gabriel Hhando, CG FM Radio, Tanzania

African French speaking countries

Print category

1st position: Koami Agbetiafa, Niger Inter Hebdo, Niger

Online category

1st position: Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy & Development, DRC

Jean-Bosco Ntaconayigize, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi

Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo, lanoca.over-blog.com, CAR

2nd position: Jessy NZENGU, Palmier community Radio Television channel broadcasting, DRC

Bréhima Traore, alert-mali.com, Mali

3rd position: Alphonse Julio Gada, Global News/Directeur de Publication, Benin

Radio category

1st position: Remy Rukundo, RADIO TV BUNTU, Burundi

Jeanine Nyabenda, Ijisho Web Site News TV, Burundi

Rosemathe, Hope Chanel Television Goma, DRC

Matthias Kabuya Tshilumba, Radio Télévision Débout Kasaï (RTDK) Mbuji-Mayi, DRC

2nd position: Ndayishimiye Cyriaque, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi

Ouedraogo Boureim, Radio the Voice of the Farmer, Burkina Faso

African Portuguese speaking countries

Radio category

1st position: Abdul Remane Alifate Ibraimo, Rádio a voz do islam ( cidade da Matola), Mozambique

Multimedia category

1st position: Hugo Neves Chaúque Firmino, Grupo SOICO, Mozambique