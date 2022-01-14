The Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has announced the winners of the Merck Foundation Mask up with Care Media Recognition Awards 2021. The Awards aim to raise awareness about COVID-19 in Africa. The awards were presented by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother together with African First Ladies. They congratulated the winners and acknowledged their efforts to sensitize their communities during the global pandemic.
The theme of the awards was Raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing masks to show people how to care for and love their family and community. This was aimed at encouraging them to get vaccinated and to sensitize them on supporting healthcare workers who are at the forefront in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, “Together with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies, we congratulate the winners of Merck Foundation ‘Mask up with Care’ Media Recognition Awards 2021. I would like to thank the Media Fraternity who participated and a big congratulations to all the winners. In this time of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the media has played an exceptional role in spreading awareness about the situation, separating myths from facts at all levels.”
Below is the list of the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Award winners of 2021 from Africa
Southern Africa countries
Print category
1st position: Solly Johane, Incredible Multi Investment, Botswana
2nd position: Silence Mugadzaweta, NewsDay, Zimbabwe
Online category winners
1st position: Adolf Kaure, Namibia Media Holdings, Namibia
Muchaneta Chimuka, Zimpapers Covid-19 Newsletter, Zimbabwe
Tendai Rupapa, The Herald, Zimbabwe
2nd position: Elizabeth Sitotombe, The Patriot Newspaper, Zimbabwe
Nevson Mpofu, www.panafricanvisions.com, Zimbabwe
3rd position: Silence Mugadzaweta, NewsDay, Zimbabwe
Veronica Gwaze, Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe
Shireen van Wyk, shayblogger, Namibia
Multimedia category winners
1st position: Effie M. Mphande, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, Zambia
Peter Chivhima, ZBC, Zimbabwe
Mandy Pondani and Howard Dzingomvera, Times Media Group, Malawi
2nd position: Marie-Innocencia Segula MBC-TV, Malawi
Radio category winners
1st position: Gaone Lorato Kgaswanyane-Khumomatlhare, Gabz FM, Botswana
Prudence Chibale Siabana, Radio Phoenix, Zambia
2nd position: Charles Chindongo, MBC TV, Malawi
West African Countries
Print category winners
1st position: Dzifa Tetteh Tay, The Spectator, Ghana
2nd position: Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyema, New Times Corporation (Ghanaian Times/The Spectator), Ghana
Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, The Spectator Newspaper, Ghana
3rd position: Efia Akese, The Mirror, Ghana
Benedicta Gyimaah Folley, Ghanian Times, Ghana
Online category winners
1st position: Prosper Kwame Kuorsoh, Ghana New Agency, Ghana
2nd position: Prince Kwame Tamakloe, Rainbow Radio Int and Zami Report, Ghana
Abiodun Azi, News Agency of Nigeria, Nigeria
3rd position: Ishmael Sallieu Koroma, Pan African Visions, Sierra Leone
Mavis Offei Acheampong, GBC, Ghana
Never G Lomo, newspuplictrust.com, Liberia
Radio category
1st position: Mavis Offei Acheampong, GBC, Ghana
Multimedia category
1st position: Ndey Ceesay, Eyeafrica Tv, Gambia
Wendy Laryea, TV3 Network, Ghana
2nd position: Clara Mlano, Ghana Broadasting Corporation, Ghana
3rd position: Beatrice Spio-Garbrah, TV3, Ghana
East African countries
Print category
1st position: Evance Ng’ingo, Tanzania Standard Newspaper, Tanzania
Online category
1st position: Nelson Mandela, PML Daily, Uganda
2nd position: Dorcas Wangira, Citizen TV, Kenya
Delphine Maombi, newtimes.co.rw, Rwanda
3rd position: Tulinagwe A. Malopa, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Multimedia category
1st position: Ruth Kadide Keah, Radio Rahma, Kenya
2nd position: Mercy Tyra Murengu, Stringer for Voice of America, Kenya
3rd Position: Zainab Mohammed, TV47 Kenya, Kenya
Radio category
1st position: Veronica Romwald Mrema, www.boresha.online, Tanzania
2nd position: Asha Bekidusa, Bahari FM, Kenya
Mwanaisha Makumbuli, Highlands Fm Radio, Tanzania
3rd position: Adam Gabriel Hhando, CG FM Radio, Tanzania
African French speaking countries
Print category
1st position: Koami Agbetiafa, Niger Inter Hebdo, Niger
Online category
1st position: Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy & Development, DRC
Jean-Bosco Ntaconayigize, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi
Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo, lanoca.over-blog.com, CAR
2nd position: Jessy NZENGU, Palmier community Radio Television channel broadcasting, DRC
Bréhima Traore, alert-mali.com, Mali
3rd position: Alphonse Julio Gada, Global News/Directeur de Publication, Benin
Radio category
1st position: Remy Rukundo, RADIO TV BUNTU, Burundi
Jeanine Nyabenda, Ijisho Web Site News TV, Burundi
Rosemathe, Hope Chanel Television Goma, DRC
Matthias Kabuya Tshilumba, Radio Télévision Débout Kasaï (RTDK) Mbuji-Mayi, DRC
2nd position: Ndayishimiye Cyriaque, Radio TV Buntu, Burundi
Ouedraogo Boureim, Radio the Voice of the Farmer, Burkina Faso
African Portuguese speaking countries
Radio category
1st position: Abdul Remane Alifate Ibraimo, Rádio a voz do islam ( cidade da Matola), Mozambique
Multimedia category
1st position: Hugo Neves Chaúque Firmino, Grupo SOICO, Mozambique