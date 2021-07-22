Shares

Merck Foundation has launched for the Merck Foundation Film Awards More Than a Mother 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies. The awards are open to all African filmmakers and students.

Deadline for submissions is 30th August, 2021.

Applicants have been invited to create and share a film or a docu-drama to deliver strong and influential messages about breaking Infertility stigma and Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More than a Mother commented, “We have launched the award in partnership with my dear sisters 20 African First Ladies. The aim is to encourage promising filmmakers and new talents across the continent to use their talent to create a film or docu-drama to convey messages to break the stigma of infertility and remind our communities that women are more than Just Mothers and men are more than Just Fathers. It takes both a man and a woman to have a child. Also, empower girls and women through education at all levels”.

Merck Foundation selection committee will select the top three films from the incoming entries.

“Filmmakers, it’s time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your unique films with strong and relevant messages about infertility stigma and women empowerment, especially infertile and childless women. And to also showcase the importance of girl education,” added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

How to apply for the More than a Mother Film Awards

Applicants should share their work as YouTube links on: submit@merck-foundation.com. The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FILM Awards More Than a Mother 2021. Applicants should specify their name, institution name, country and contact details in the mail.

Prize Money