Shares

Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. Auxillia Mnagangwa, donated 30,000 children storybooks to the Ministry of Education for school students in Zimbabwe. The storybooks donated are titled Tudu’s Story, Educating Rujeko Story and Make the Right Choice Story.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck Foundation More Than A Mother said, “I am very happy and proud of our long term partner H.E. Auxillia Mnagangwa, The First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. Donating 30,000 storybooks to young readers, school students of Zimbabwe which were handed over by Zimbabwe First Lady will make a great impact to create a culture shift and sensitize children and adolescence about Health and sensitive topics in their Communities.”

Tudu’s Story emphasizes strong family values of love and respect from a young age. These values are will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and resulted domestic violence in the future. Make the Right Choice Story aims to raise awareness on coronavirus prevention amongst children and youth, and provides facts about the pandemic and how to stay safe and healthy during the outbreak. Educating Rujeko Story covers the importance of empowering girls through education. The story is expected to inspire every girl to fight for her right of education and encourage our communities to support education young underprivileged girls to reach their potential.

H.E. Auxillia Mnagangwa, The First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More than a Mother commented, “I am very happy to work closely with Merck Foundation and happy to hand over 30,000 storybooks to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for our young children.”

Additionally, together with H.E Auxillia Mnagangwa, Merck Foundation has introduced 6 Awards for Media, Fashion Film and Music as listed below.

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards More Than a Mother – Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education. Submission deadline is 30th August 2021.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards More Than a Mother 2021 – All African Filmmakers and Students are invited to create and share a FILM or a Docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to break Infertility stigma, and or Empowering Girls and Women through Education and at all levels. Submission deadline is 30th August 2021.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards More Than a Mother 2021: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and/or Empowering Girls and Women through Education. Submission deadline is 30th August 2021.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards More Than a Mother 2021: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to Empower Girls and Women through Education and at all levels. Submission deadline is 30th August 2021.

5. Merck Foundation Mask Up With Care Media Recognition Awards 2021: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing your masks to show you care and love your family and community.

6. Merck Foundation Make Your Own Mask Fashion Awards 2021: All African Fashion Designers and Students are invited to create and share designs of masks and other clothing items that carry messages to encourage people to wear masks to show they care. Submission deadline is 30th September 2021.