Mastercard and Amazon Payment Services have signed a commercial partnership agreement to digitize payment acceptance in the Middle East and Africa. This includes customers in South Africa, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and UAE.

As part of the partnership agreement, Amazon Payment Services will adopt Mastercard Gateway as a payment solution available in 40 markets in the region. The integration of the solution will enable merchants to offer fast, secure, and convenient payment choices to customers.

In line with the increase in digital payments, the partnership will benefit thousands of Amazon Payment Services merchants, including Amazon online stores for shoppers across the UAE and Egypt. In addition, it will open new opportunities for building synergies with entities such as telcos and governments to enhance their checkout options, driving a faster and more secure transaction rate for their customers.

The two organizations have also signed an innovation agreement to develop Secure Card on File, Click to Pay, and token authentication services. These will provide multi-rail checkout options to merchants, and a faster checkout experience to end customers.

Commenting on the partnership with Amazon Payment Services, Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard said, “We are proud to partner with Amazon Payment Services to scale payment acceptance and accelerate digitization of payments with innovation solutions.”

On his part, Peter George, MD Amazon Payment Services, Middle East & North Africa said, “We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Mastercard, to deliver on our common goal of shaping the future of online payments in the region. Implementing Mastercard Gateway will empower us to expand our reach as a PSP and reduce the burden of integration, since the advanced technology solution is connected to all major acquirers around the world.”