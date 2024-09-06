Shares

ChitChat has announced a partnership with Mastercard to introduce new virtual debit cards. The collaboration will enable users access to a one-stop shop where they can transact and conduct online shopping, manage subscription payments, and transfer funds across the continent in real time. All this within the convenience of the ChitChat application’s messaging interface.

The application boasts an interactive chat functionality where users can discuss expenses directly and enable them to instantly transfer funds using the virtual card, without any fuss.

The newly launched virtual card will accelerate cross-border payments and transactions that traditionally required a bank visit and extensive paperwork. Additionally, users can store funds in multiple currencies, offering protection against local currency fluctuations and inflation, and simplifying cross-border transactions.

Speaking at the launch of the virtual debit cards, Perseus Mlambo, CEO of ChitChat said, “We are thrilled to partner with Mastercard to launch the ChitChat virtual debit card, a tool that will redefine how individuals and businesses in Africa interact with money and access global services. By integrating local economies with the global market in a secure and convenient chat platform, we empower our users with instant transactions that transform everyday interactions and unlock new economic opportunities across the continent.”

In his remarks, Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager at Mastercard said, “Mastercard is excited to partner with ChitChat to introduce the virtual debit card, providing a faster, more affordable, and accessible way to conduct global transactions. At Mastercard, we are actively engaged in building the African domestic payment ecosystem connecting partners through digital solutions and technology, extending acceptance infrastructure, and aiming to connect one billion people to the digital economy by 2025. Moreover, our partnership with ChitChat will empower them to manage their consumers’ digital commerce needs, interactions, and experiences. We will provide multi-use, omnichannel digital payment solutions that enhance operational efficiency and enable a seamless transition into digital commerce.”