The Merck Foundation is empowering African Women in the areas of Science and Technology through providing scholarships to more than 550 female doctors out of 1200 scholarships. The Foundation annually celebrates women through its MARS Best African Woman Researchers Awards to acknowledge women in science. This is through working closely with African policy makers to empower girls in education and women in STEM.

The Merck Foundation has also announced the call for applications for their Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS) Awards 2022. The key focus for this year will be The Role of Scientific Research in responding to Cancer and Vaccines Development, Two emerging challenges in Africa. Through this contest, Merck Foundation aims to empower young African researchers and women researchers to strengthen the role of research towards contributing to public health. This is in a bid to improve healthcare capacity in Africa. Applications will close on 31st July, 2022.

How to apply

Applications can be submitted via email to mars@merck-foundation.com along with a CV (including Name, Gender, Country, University/Hospital Name, Email address, Mobile Number). The abstract document should also be sent as an attachment.

Best three Abstracts will be eligible for Research Awards.

Research Awards will be also dedicated for Best African Women Researchers.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “We at Merck Foundation mark ‘International Day of Girls and Women in Science 2022’ by supporting and empowering women in the areas of Science and Technology. Under-representation of women still exists in these fields, even though women have made tremendous participation and progress in career. Every year, we conduct the Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit in partnership with African Governments and African Union Scientific, Technical and Research Commission. The Summit brings together researchers and policy makers from across Africa to prepare for the road ahead in Africa’s development.”

Through their Educating Linda program, Merck Foundation has been supporting education of some of the unprivileged but brilliant girls by providing scholarship and grants. These grants cover school fees, school uniforms and other essentials including notebooks, pens and mathematical instruments, so they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams.