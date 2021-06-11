Shares

Merck Foundation has introduced its new award, the Merck Foundation Africa Song Award More Than a Mother 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies. The Award has been launched for all African singers, musical artists and emerging talents to create a song with the aim to raise awareness about Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels.

Interested applicants should share their work as an Audio File or YouTube link on submit@Merck-Foundation.com. Deadline for submissions is 30th August, 2021.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother expressed, “This is the first time we have launched the Merck Foundation Africa Song Award ‘More Than a Mother’. I am very excited to introduce this award in partnership with my dear sisters African First Ladies. Music and Art have the capacity and influence to make the problem felt, which further stimulates emotions and leads to engagement and action.”

Merck Foundation Educating Linda program has contributed to the future of 100’s of girls in partnership with the African First Ladies as part of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ campaign.

“I strongly believe that Music has the power to touch the hearts of people. Music has the ability to bind communities and bring about a cultural shift in the society. We have produced and launched more than 20 songs with famous singers from Kenya, Burundi, Ghana, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Gambia to raise awareness about male infertility and to break the Stigma around Infertility in Africa. Through the Song Awards, we aim to spread awareness on important issues of girl education and women empowerment in the African continent”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Prize Money