Shares

Merck Foundation has announced the call for applications for medical training scholarships for healthcare providers in critical and underserved specialties for medical graduates from Africa.

The deadline for application is 31st December, 2021.

How to apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications HERE.

Scholarship eligibility criteria

1. All Merck Foundation scholarships are provided to nationals of African Countries, Developing countries, and underserved communities as per the World Human Development Index list of Developing countries.

2. Merck Foundation Scientific Committee and Scientific Committee of Academic Partners will focus on African countries with a special focus on French-speaking and Portuguese speaking and SIDS (Small Islands Developing State). Requests from Ministries of Health (MOH) or Medical Societies are preferable. In case of individual requests, a recommendation letter from MOH or Medical Societies of these countries will be required to indicate your country’s gap in the specific specialty and the objective of improving access to equitable and quality patient care in your community is identified and fulfilled.

3. Merck Foundation Scientific Committee will consider the Human Development Index, Population and number of eligible applications received from each country and number of scholarships that have been already provided to each country in such specialties.

4. Merck Foundation plans to offer English courses to candidates applied from French and Portuguese speaking African countries and also to Latin American countries, to give them an equal opportunity to benefit from the online specialty training which is provided only in English.

5. In case of in-campus Clinical Training Scholarship provided in India, such as Fertility and Embryology Training and Oncology Fellowship, interpreters will be provided to non-English speaking scholars throughout their training program.

6. Ministries of Health and Medical Societies of African and Developing countries can submit requests to info@merck-foundation.com

The Merck Foundation may also require a financial statement to prove the monthly income. A one month salary payslip or salary statement or 3 months bank statement will be required.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “We strongly believe that building professional healthcare capacity and train healthcare providers is the right strategy to transform patient care in the public sector in Africa and developing countries. I am happy to announce the call for applications for scholarships for young local doctors in many critical underserved medical specialties. Our aim is to provide access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions by building professional capacity.”