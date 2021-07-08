Shares

Merck has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Federation of Fertility Societies (AFFS). Through the MoU, the two organizations will jointly work on an agenda to further develop educational training programs for healthcare professionals. The training programs are aimed at improving access to high quality infertility care in Africa for the ultimate benefit of patients.

By working together, both organizations will benefit from each other’s networks and communication channels, while exploring opportunities to jointly offer in-depth training programs. Training programs will cover different areas including preceptorships and fellowships as well as training courses related to fertility issues for health care professionals.

“We are looking forward to this new collaboration with AFFS, to intensify the exchange and partnership. It will ultimately lead to an important improvement for patients, namely couples who need support to realize their family wishes, which is our common goal. Merck has a long-term commitment and a successful leadership history in reproductive medicine,” said Dr. Matthias Meergans, the Medical Head MEAR at Merck Healthcare.

Additionally, the collaboration will focus on other areas such as disease awareness campaigns and generation of scientific evidence. This will facilitate access to high-quality care, starting with the support of the African Network and Registry for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ANARA).

Also commenting on the partnership, Prof. Gamal Serour, President of African Federation of Fertility Societies stated, “AFFS welcomes and appreciates collaboration with Merck for the implementation of quality fertility service for the infertile people across different regions in Africa”.