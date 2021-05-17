Shares

Merck Foundation is marking this year’s World Hypertension Day in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia. This is through their long-term commitment towards building Cardiovascular, Diabetes, and Endocrinology care capacity in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Merck Foundation has over the years provided their scholarship of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master degree in both Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology and Diabetes. 628 Doctors from more than 42 African, Asian and Latin American countries have benefitted. These include Kenya, Bangladesh, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinee Conakry, Indonesia, Zambia, and others.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation commented, “At Merck Foundation, we mark World Hypertension Day every day by providing Cardiovascular, Diabetes and endocrinology care specialty training to African doctors, in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health, and to doctors from Asian and Latin American countries as well. I am very proud to say that we have so far provided these scholarships to over 628 Medical postgraduates from 42 countries. Additionally, doctors are also enrolled for a three-month Diabetes Master course in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, so as to advance their clinical knowledge in tackling these non-communicable conditions”.

Dr. Florence Akumiah, Merck Foundation alumnus from Ghana says, “I feel very privileged and happy to be part of this program. I have successfully completed the two-year Master course in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, and the course has enabled me to broaden my understanding of cardiovascular and related diseases and eventually help me in treating the patients better. I am now able to come up with a proper management plan for Hypertension and Diabetes patients. I thank Merck Foundation for their efforts, they are doing a commendable job by providing training for doctors like me who are eager to learn and serve their communities.”