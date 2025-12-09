Shares

The Standard Chartered Foundation (SCF) and UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited (UNICEF GenU) have today announced a three-year partnership to secure 750 decent jobs for young women in Kenya.

The SCF is investing Ksh. 97.5 million to address critical gaps in the job market, ensuring that skilled young women are successfully transitioned into meaningful private sector employment.

The partnership is strategically focused on women aged 18-24 from under-served backgrounds. It will build upon the success of UNICEF GenU’s existing skills training initiatives by prioritizing job placement and work readiness for participants who have already completed the training.

Investment: Ksh. 97.5 million from the Standard Chartered Foundation.

Target Group: 750 young women (18-24) from under-served backgrounds.

Goal: Secure decent work, defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO) criteria (minimum wage, safe environment, and one of: formal contract, stable hours, or social security).

UNICEF will collaborate with local job placement experts and local government initiatives to connect the young women with appropriate, needs-based employment opportunities.

Kariuki Ngari, CEO, Standard Chartered Kenya, commented on the strategic importance of the collaboration: “This partnership reflects our strategic commitment to unlocking economic opportunity for young people through decent employment. By combining UNICEF’s extensive skilling ecosystem with our employability ambition, we are building a model that connects talent and training to real jobs. Securing decent work opportunities is our foundation for strengthening local economies and fostering long-term, inclusive growth.”

Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF Kenya Representative, highlighted the program’s fit within the national context: “UNICEF Kenya is proud to partner with the Standard Chartered Foundation to support young women gain access to skilling and decent work opportunities. This initiative complements the Government of Kenya’s recently launched ‘National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement’ (NYOTA) programme, which aims to tackle youth unemployment across the country.”