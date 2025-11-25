Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited today released its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, reporting a profit after tax of Ksh. 9.7 billion. This is a 38% decrease from the Ksh. 15.8 billion the company posted in a previous period in 2024.
The results are primarily attributed to reduced revenue and a Ksh. 2.7 billion one-off employee past service cost following the Supreme Court ruling and subsequent Retirement Benefits Appeal Tribunal (RBAT) Orders regarding the Standard Chartered Kenya Pension Fund.
Kariuki Ngari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have delivered a resilient performance in the third quarter, navigating a significant one-off employee past service cost of Ksh. 2.7 billion following the recent Supreme Court and RBAT Orders. I am pleased to confirm that we have now substantively discharged the Orders issued by the RBAT. Our Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 23 per cent since December 2024 to close at Ksh. 290 billion, bolstered by strong wealth solutions. We continue to successfully execute our strategy, combining differentiated cross-border capabilities with leading wealth management expertise, underpinned by sustainability.”
Standard Chartered Summary Financial Highlights (9 Months Ended 30 September 2025)
|Metric
|30.09.2025 (Ksh. million)
|30.09.2024 (Ksh. million)
|Change (%)
|Profit Before Tax
|13,204
|22,469
|(41)
|Profit After Tax
|9,786
|15,846
|(38)
|Total Operating Income
|32,429
|39,069
|(17)
|Net Interest Income
|22,272
|24,839
|(10)
|Non-Interest Income
|10,157
|14,230
|(29)
|Operating Expenses
|(17,481)
|(14,642)
|19
|Loan Impairment
|(1,744)
|(1,958)
|(11)
Other key metrics
- Total Operating Income decreased by 17 per cent, driven by a 10 per cent decline in Net Interest Income (due to lower volume growth and margin compression) and a 29 per cent drop in Non-Interest Income (due to decline in transactional volumes, partially offset by growth in Wealth Solutions).
- Operating Expenses increased by 19% due to the Ksh. 2.7 billion one-off past service cost. Underlying expenses (excluding this cost) increased by 1 per cent to support strategic business growth and digital initiatives.
- Impairment losses on loans and advances decreased by 11 per cent, reflecting successful recoveries and prudent management of asset quality.
- The Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio improved by 150 basis points to 5.9 per cent from December 2024.
- The liquidity ratio stood at 66.6 per cent, significantly above the regulatory minimum of 20 per cent.
- The Total Capital Ratio was 20.6 per cent, remaining comfortably above the regulatory minimum requirement.
- Customer Deposits decreased by 4 per cent from December 2024, but funding quality remains exceptionally high, with Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) constituting 97 per cent of total deposits.
Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Bank and the Trustees acted to comply with the RBAT Orders concerning the Standard Chartered Kenya Pension Fund:
- The Bank increased its employer contributions to the Scheme by Ksh. 2.7 billion in September 2025, bringing the cumulative contribution to Ksh. 4.7 billion. This action ensured compliance with the order to refund the surplus withdrawn in 2000, factoring in subsequent funding and interest. The Bank recognized the Ksh. 2.7 billion as a past service cost in the income statement.
- The Scheme is well-funded to meet its obligations to the 629 appellants.
- Regarding the Ksh. 2.5 billion payment to the 629 appellants, the Scheme’s Trustees have verified and discharged Ksh. 1.9 billion to 499 appellants as of 21 November 2025. The verification process for the remaining appellants continues.