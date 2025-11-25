Shares

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited today released its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, reporting a profit after tax of Ksh. 9.7 billion. This is a 38% decrease from the Ksh. 15.8 billion the company posted in a previous period in 2024.

The results are primarily attributed to reduced revenue and a Ksh. 2.7 billion one-off employee past service cost following the Supreme Court ruling and subsequent Retirement Benefits Appeal Tribunal (RBAT) Orders regarding the Standard Chartered Kenya Pension Fund.

Kariuki Ngari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have delivered a resilient performance in the third quarter, navigating a significant one-off employee past service cost of Ksh. 2.7 billion following the recent Supreme Court and RBAT Orders. I am pleased to confirm that we have now substantively discharged the Orders issued by the RBAT. Our Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 23 per cent since December 2024 to close at Ksh. 290 billion, bolstered by strong wealth solutions. We continue to successfully execute our strategy, combining differentiated cross-border capabilities with leading wealth management expertise, underpinned by sustainability.”

Standard Chartered Summary Financial Highlights (9 Months Ended 30 September 2025)

Metric 30.09.2025 (Ksh. million) 30.09.2024 (Ksh. million) Change (%) Profit Before Tax 13,204 22,469 (41) Profit After Tax 9,786 15,846 (38) Total Operating Income 32,429 39,069 (17) Net Interest Income 22,272 24,839 (10) Non-Interest Income 10,157 14,230 (29) Operating Expenses (17,481) (14,642) 19 Loan Impairment (1,744) (1,958) (11)

Other key metrics

Total Operating Income decreased by 17 per cent, driven by a 10 per cent decline in Net Interest Income (due to lower volume growth and margin compression) and a 29 per cent drop in Non-Interest Income (due to decline in transactional volumes, partially offset by growth in Wealth Solutions).

Operating Expenses increased by 19% due to the Ksh. 2.7 billion one-off past service cost. Underlying expenses (excluding this cost) increased by 1 per cent to support strategic business growth and digital initiatives.

Impairment losses on loans and advances decreased by 11 per cent, reflecting successful recoveries and prudent management of asset quality.

The Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio improved by 150 basis points to 5.9 per cent from December 2024.

The liquidity ratio stood at 66.6 per cent, significantly above the regulatory minimum of 20 per cent.

The Total Capital Ratio was 20.6 per cent, remaining comfortably above the regulatory minimum requirement.

Customer Deposits decreased by 4 per cent from December 2024, but funding quality remains exceptionally high, with Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) constituting 97 per cent of total deposits.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Bank and the Trustees acted to comply with the RBAT Orders concerning the Standard Chartered Kenya Pension Fund: