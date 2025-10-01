Shares

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon (SCNM) 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025, once again solidifying its position as Kenya’s largest single-day sporting event and a major highlight on the international running calendar.

It is expected to draw over 30,000 participants, including top Kenyan and international elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and families. The marathon will commence from Uhuru Gardens, with the course running along the scenic Southern Bypass.

Beyond the competition, the SCNM is the flagship fundraising vehicle for the bank’s global community initiative, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered. The 2025 edition aims to raise over Ksh. 175 million to empower young people, particularly women and persons with disabilities, through programs focused on education, employability, and entrepreneurship.

The event features a variety of categories to suit all levels of fitness and participation:

Full Marathon (42.195 KM)

Half Marathon (21.097 KM)

10KM Race

21KM Wheelchair Race

5KM Family Fun Run (sponsored by Prudential Life Kenya)

CEO Challenge and Corporate Challenge

