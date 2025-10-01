The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon (SCNM) 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025, once again solidifying its position as Kenya’s largest single-day sporting event and a major highlight on the international running calendar.
It is expected to draw over 30,000 participants, including top Kenyan and international elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and families. The marathon will commence from Uhuru Gardens, with the course running along the scenic Southern Bypass.
Beyond the competition, the SCNM is the flagship fundraising vehicle for the bank’s global community initiative, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered. The 2025 edition aims to raise over Ksh. 175 million to empower young people, particularly women and persons with disabilities, through programs focused on education, employability, and entrepreneurship.
The event features a variety of categories to suit all levels of fitness and participation:
- Full Marathon (42.195 KM)
- Half Marathon (21.097 KM)
- 10KM Race
- 21KM Wheelchair Race
- 5KM Family Fun Run (sponsored by Prudential Life Kenya)
- CEO Challenge and Corporate Challenge
More details
- Online registration HERE.
- The registration fees for participation in the physical marathon are : Ksh. 2,500 for individual entrants, Ksh. 20,000 for the CEO Challenge, and Ksh. 50,000 for the Corporate Challenge.
- The start point for all categories will be outside Carnivore on Southern Bypass Road. The finish point for 5km will be along the Southern Bypass while 10km, 21km, 42km, Wheelchair and Corporate challenge finish will be inside Uhuru Gardens.
- Download the race route here