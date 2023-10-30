Shares

Alphonce Kigen and Evaline Chirchir were crowned as the winners in the 42 Kilometers individual men and women categories in the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon. They each got to walk away with Ksh. 2 Million.

Over 73 elite athletes, 200 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and over 20,000 recreational runners participated in the marathon. The start and finishing points were at Uhuru Gardens, Langata Road. Runners used the scenic route on the Southern bypass for the physical marathon thus experiencing a great view of the Nairobi National Park.

The marathon featured six race categories: 42km men and women, 21km men and women, 10km men and women, 21km wheelchair men and women, 5km Family Fun Run race and the Corporate Relay Challenge.

The winners are highlighted below.

10KM Male

1. Stanley Njihia Kamau:28:36

2. Shadrack Musyoka :29:02

3. Evans Mayaka : 29:05

10KM Female

1. Loise Chemnung : 31:54

2. Gladys Chepkurui: 32:13

3. Betty Sigei :33:23

21KM Male

1. Justus Kiprop : 1:02:39

2. Jackson Kipleting: 1:02:43

3. Asbel Kiplimo: 1:03:02

21KM Female

1. Jacqueline Chelal: 1:11:18

2. Edith Jepchumba: 1:11:56

3. Nancy Jepleting : 1:12:18

21KM Wheelchair Race Male

1. Odiyo Henry Caleb: 1:32:21

2. Samuel Kuria: 1:40:28

3. Milton Hilahuya: 1:46:28

21KM Wheelchair Race

1. Alar Rachel Akoth: 2:02:35

2. Caroline Wanjira: 2:24:52

3. Eunice Otieno: 2:26:03

42KM Male

1. Alphonce Kigen: 2:10:18

2. Moses Mwangi: 2:10:26

3. Lameck Kibiwot: 2:11:00

42KM Female

1. Evaline Chirchir: 2:24:31

2. Aurelia Jerotich: 2:26:49

3. Sheila Chepkech: 2:27:16

Peter Gitau, Chairman, Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon Local Organizing Committee said, “This year marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this incredible marathon. Over the past two decades, we have witnessed an amazing journey of growth, and I am honoured to be a part of this celebration. Our

marathon is not just about running; it’s about making a real difference in the lives of those who need it the most.

Standard Chartered partnered with Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to ensure the results were credible. Additionally, every participant received a tree seedling to plant at a place of their choice through the marathon’s ‘one tree per runner’ initiative.

All proceeds will be channeled towards the bank’s Futuremakers initiative where the bank is working with disadvantaged young people – especially girls and persons with disabilities to gain new skills and expertise to improve their chances of getting a job or starting their own business. Futuremakers empowers the next generation to learn, earn and grow by focusing on education, employability, and entrepreneurship.