East African Breweries Plc. has announced a partnership with the 2022 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon through its Johnnie Walker brand through which it aims to support the marathon’s sustainability efforts.

This move reaffirms the brewer’s commitment to environmental stewardship as part of its sustainability agenda.

Among the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon’s main ambitions include moving towards zero negative impact on the environment, accelerating net zero, and balancing out its environmental impacts.

This year’s marathon will feature several categories which include the 42km male and female races, 21km male and female races, 10km male and female races, 21km wheelchair male and female races, and the 5km Family Fun Run race.

Johnnie Walker Marketing Manager Josephine Katambo, had this to say, “As a responsible organization, we are always looking to reduce our footprint on the environment and ensuring we leave our environment safe for everyone. Our partnership with Standard Chartered is just but an extension of our efforts toward achieving this sustainable development. For a race that attracts well over twenty thousand runners, is a demonstration of our commitment to support the sustainability agenda which I am glad that the Standard Chartered Marathon has made sustainability to be a key objective in the marathon. This marathon is also yet another opportunity for us as EABL to further showcase our commitment to supporting the sporting scene in the country. For a long time now, we have been involved in sports which have been key to shaping who we are now as a company. We believe in the power of sports and it was therefore never a difficult decision for us to support this Marathon.”

EABL Head of Sustainability MaryAnne Nderu said; “At EABL, we have made deliberate efforts to ensure we are responsible to the environment and the community within which we operate. We have been involved in many activities that promote this agenda, alive to the fact that our business wellbeing will is tied to a healthy environment. We are therefore committed to supporting such initiatives as we promote our sustainability agenda.”

Since its first edition in 2003, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has grown tremendously and has earned recognition from World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AMS).

Having attracted over 250,000 participants across its 17 editions, it is currently the largest single-day sporting event in Kenya. This year’s edition will attract 25,000 participants with 15,000 set for the physical run while 10,000 others will take part in the virtual event at their place of choice.