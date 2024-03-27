Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) announced Manyatta Cider last year with the launch of a new microbrewery at its main plant in Ruaraka.

KBL has now officially launched Manyatta Cider in four exciting flavours:

1. Manyatta Cider: A classic cider base for those who prefer a pure taste.

2. Lemon & Ginger Cider: A zesty blend with a kick of ginger, perfect for a hot day.

3. Mango & Ginger Cider: A tropical fusion of sweet mango and invigorating ginger.

4. Pineapple & Mint Cider: A refreshing mix of juicy pineapple and cooling mint.

Manyatta Cider is designed to be enjoyed with friends at social gatherings, while celebrating the vibrant energy of African culture.

Effie N. Thiong’o, Head of Innovation at EABL, says, “Our role is to disrupt and shape the future of celebration. This means identifying and meeting the needs of underserved consumers. We saw an opportunity where people craved more flavour and innovative drink experiences. Manyatta incorporates local spices and flavours – a source of pride for Africans – presented in a fresh, vibrant, and joyful way. The positive consumer response and the vibrant packaging that resonates with them are testaments to this approach.”

“Manyatta Cider embodies our belief in the importance of celebrating African culture,” says Faith Nyambura, Marketing & Innovations Manager at EABL. “We are committed to creating opportunities for African creativity to flourish, while offering a refreshing taste experience.”

The Manyatta Cider launch event, Passionate Pages Flavoured by Manyatta partnered with the up-and-coming music group, Vijana BaruBaru, for the release of their EP. The event featured live music performances.